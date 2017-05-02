When you're 17, sometimes it can seem like who you bring to the prom is everything. But it isn't. And her lack of a date definitely didn't bother Priscilla Samey from Minnesota — because she had something much, much better to accompany her to senior prom.
After being accepted to Harvard on a full ride — as well as Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia, and Brown — Samey brought her #Harvard2021 acceptance letter to the dance instead, reports Mic.
Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 ??? pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu— • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017
"Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17," the Minnesota teen tweeted on Saturday. Work. It.
Advertisement
Samey plans to major in political science with a pre-law track, and then get a law degree and one in business administration so she can go into business law. See, who needs teenage boys when you have a bright future ahead of you?
In an interview with Mic, Samey, who is the daughter of Togolese immigrants, said she got the whole acceptance-letter-date idea from her sister. "She said, 'The best [date] is all your college admissions,'" she said.
Her classmates were incredibly supportive of her accomplishments, she added. "They all thought it was so funny and cute," she said. "I didn't get any negative feedback like I thought I would, and they all were very proud and supportive."
When asked for advice for other teens on getting into college (which plenty of people on Twitter asked her about as well), Samey said, "Be true to yourself" and, "Stick to your roots," writing essays that reflect who you truly are rather than a "type colleges want."
Twitter erupted with praise for her major success — and we are seriously impressed, too. Who run the world? This girl.
@prizxillas @hibrynn I don't know you but I'm so happy for you, this just healed my soul and cleared my skin ? pic.twitter.com/GyxjtdwkG7— tilila (@itsmriem) April 30, 2017
@prizxillas You absolutely deserve so much better than these boys who don't know what they're missin', you stay slayin' homegirl! pic.twitter.com/K0zznyVxno— Javi Ramirez (@javiouslyy) May 1, 2017
@prizxillas Harvard > 18 year old boys. Good call. (I went to prom by myself, joined friends & their dates at their table, & had a great time!)— Susanna Williams (@SusannaDW) May 1, 2017
@prizxillas yes yes yes yes!!!? congratulations boo! love from Cambridge, visit us one day if you can! ?✨ #BlackGirlJoy #blackexcellence— IMANI SHOLA? (@imanishola) May 2, 2017
Related Video:
Advertisement