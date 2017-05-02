Dunkin' Donuts' New Fruit Punch Will Give You A Major Jolt

Dunkin' Donuts is working hard to give you a reason to stop by after breakfast.
Sure, a doughnut tastes great no matter what time of day it is, but the chain is luring in caffeine-crazed customers with a brand-new creation that's giving a whole new twist to its classic Coolattas: the Dunkin' Energy Punch.
According to Delish, a pair of franchisees in New Hampshire created the beverage, but it got so much attention that the doughnut powerhouse decided to roll it out to additional locations.
What's the deal? First, like all things 2017, the drink is photogenic and Insta-ready. It's bold, blue hue has given it the nickname Unicorn Water or Mermaid Water. But the truth is that it packs a huge punch that belies any of those cutesy monikers. The Energy Punch takes the shop's signature Blue Raspberry Coolatta (or strawberry, if you're so inclined) and tosses in an entire 16-ounce can of Monster Energy. That's right, you're not only getting energy via a tsunami of sugar, you're chugging down a can of synthetic energy, too.
And unlike your usual Coolatta, this blue blast gets served over ice, not blended. That makes it easier to get the drink into your gullet and avoid a case of brain freeze. Naturally, it's spread like a Monster-fueled wildfire across social media, with many Dunkin' devotees brandishing the new drink on their feeds.
Sadly, while Dunkin' Donuts is expanding so that everyone from sea to shining sea can get in on its doughnut drive-thru and signature coffee drinks, the Dunkin' Energy Punch isn't available at every location. Those lucky enough to live in New England, or Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida, will be able to order up the drink, but everyone else is out of luck for now.
Whether that's a good or bad thing is up to you.
