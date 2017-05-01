It's Ryan Seacrest's world, and we're just living in it. Or at least, that's how it feels after it was revealed that the host and producer would be permanently seated next to Kelly Ripa as her new morning co-host. Yes — if you missed the news, when you turn your TV's to ABC for your daily dose of Kelly Ripa, you're gonna get some Ryan Seacrest, too on the newly minted Live with Kelly and Ryan. First off, it feels necessary to congratulate the 42-year-old media mogul who is slowly taking over the world. In addition to being a co-host on the wildly popular talk show, Seacrest is the managing editor of E! News, a contributor to a slew of NBC productions (including the Olympics and other entertainment events), and the producer on a ton of your favorite reality series, from every Kardashian show to Bravo's Shahs of Sunset.
Seacrest is a really busy guy, and it seems a little over eager of him to add another HUGE task to his already overflowing plate. So, with the big news, we have a few pressing follow-up questions that we really need to have answered.
Here's everything we're wondering about this major media merger.