This Baby Eating Fried Chicken For The Very First Time Is Everything

The little boy's mother, Bianca Garza told Today.com that this was the first time he had ever tried fried chicken, which we guess makes sense seeing as he isn't even a year old yet. Apparently, though, Johnny was very into the brand new food, which also makes total sense. Garza said "When he was trying to eat the chicken he was smacking his lips." Okay, this is most certainly a child after our own hearts, or perhaps, we should say after our own stomachs. If we ever came across young Johnny IRL, it would be hard not to "just eat him right up," but we would settle for some of his fried chicken.