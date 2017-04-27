Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been quite the chatty Cathy lately about everyone's favorite fantasy series, Game of Thrones, and we are living for it. The actor, who plays the sinister but charming Jaime Lannister, is on a tour de press promoting his Netflix film, Small Crimes (streaming Friday), and is of course being bombarded with GoT questions about theories, spoilers, and essentially any new information. Fans of the show (like us) are simply salivating over his pretty honest answers in this Huffington Post interview.
Unlike his co-stars, who cryptically avoid any straightforward responses when questioned on the location, the plot line, the deaths or the feuds on the upcoming season, premiering July 16, Coster-Waldau wants to give the viewers some solace by confirming that some of the theories circulating the media and the web are actually spot-on. He just wouldn't say which one, which is fair.
"What’s interesting, though, is every year there are huge spoilers online where people find out real stuff and they will post it, and you go, ‘Oh my God, they just spoiled the whole season online!’ But then, because there’s 10,000 other spoilers out there, they’re not real. It just gets lost in the shuffle,” he told the site. "So, it’s all out there by the way ... if you can find it."
So it sounds like we need to start analyzing the strongest theories and start looking for even more evidence to prove them (ahem — Jon Snow being The Prince That Was Promised). Additionally, he weighed in on whether he thinks that Jaime would murder his sister/soul mate/lover, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), following her murderous shenanigans. (Earlier this week, he revealed he was into the idea of the betrayal, and it sounds like he still is.)
"People are really reading into that look [that his character gave Cersei at the end of season 6] ... I was just going through my grocery list,” Coster-Waldau joked. “I was very into the scene. It’s interesting, though, how much you read into a look like that, because, it’s like, ‘Oh, clearly he’s going to leave her now. There’s no question. This is it. This is reminding him why he killed the Mad King. Now he’s going to go and kill Cersei. There’s no question about it.’ And it might happen, who knows? I mean, I know, but ..." Okay, that sounds to me like a big "YES I KILL HER."
The actor also gave his seal of approval to the steamy romance brewing between Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), as Coster-Waldau hints. "I think it’s a perfect couple ― I think Tormund would rock her world." Same.
