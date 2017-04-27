✨When I accidentally open my front facing camera vs when I'm posing for that perfect selfie✨ Both of these are me. Undoubtedly. But years of brainwashing has me feeling like only one of these is worthy of being seen, appreciated, loved and showcased. But the thing is, just like our bodies, we can't pick and choose to like some things and not others. The goal is a HOLISTIC self love...meaning I am learning to embrace ALL of me so that I can be at peace with every angle, crease, lump, bump, scar, roll and pound. So the next time you open your phone and accidentally have your camera on and catch a glimpse of a double or maybe triple chin...just say "hey girl you fine no matter what angle!" And get along with your beautiful self. Just do you babes! Xoxo Allie

