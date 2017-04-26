How To Celebrate National Pretzel Day The Right Way (With Free Pretzels)

We all know that April 25 is the perfect date, but we’d like to note that April 26 has its own reasons for being awesome, too. Not only is the weather usually pretty similar, it’s also National Pretzel Day. So, of course, the only way to celebrate such a holiday is with plenty of pretzels. And the only thing better than pretzels? Free pretzels.
Several pretzel-centric spots are celebrating the holiday by dishing out free pretzels all day long. So throw on a light sweater and get some of that salty goodness. Whether you decide to top it off with brown sugar or spicy mustard is totally up to you — there’s no wrong way to celebrate. Just make sure you act fast, because these deals won’t stick around.
Auntie Anne’s
Download Auntie Anne’s My Pretzel Perk app. Once you’ve signed up for the Pretzel Perks program, you can get a pretzel of your choice, completely free. The app also allows you to earn free pretzels, as well as another free one on your birthday.
Wetzel’s Pretzels
Wetzel’s Pretzels is handing out free pretzels all day as well, no coupon or app required. If you do download the app, however, you can get an additional free pretzel redeemable through May 1, in case you want to keep celebrating for a few days.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels
At Ben’s Soft Pretzels, you get a free pretzel with a one dollar donation to Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, a nonprofit that supports U.S. military personnel and their families. The deal only runs until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
