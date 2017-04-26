Caitlyn Jenner Might Run For Office Some Day

Caitlyn Jenner's been an Olympic athlete, a reality TV regular, an LGBTQ advocate — and now, a political candidate?
While speaking at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York City Monday to promote her new book, the conversation touched on politics, and Jenner said she might run for political office in the future. Jenner voted for President Trump, but doesn't support his stance on LGBTQ issues. She told the crowd she'll respond if he and the Republican Party "screw up," according to CNN.
She said, "My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I've got a voice and they better listen, okay? I will come after them."
But, Jenner isn't sure if her voice can better serve the country from inside Washington or as an outside advocate for the LGBTQ community. "I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective," she said.
She explained she had previously told people she had too many "skeletons" in her closet to run for political office, but that wouldn't hold her back now.
Jenner identifies as Republican and believes in small government, telling a crowd of fellow party members last June, "I feel like our best hope to get back to constitutional government with 18 enumerated powers is in the Republican Party."
She added, "I get it. The Democratic Party does a better job when it comes to the LGBT and trans community and all of that. The Republican Party needs to understand. They need to know people who are trans."
It's possible Jenner will run as a Republican dedicated to LGBTQ rights in 2018 or 2020, though she didn't specify what type of office she would consider chasing. Will she try to represent California in the House or Senate, or follow in Trump's footsteps and make the jump from reality TV to a presidential election? Anything is possible these days.
