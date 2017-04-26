Ever subconsciously be self conscious? I didn't think I had until I had looked through these photos more. These photos are literally taken minutes apart, by my best friend since second grade. I know my body well enough to know what it looks like when I suck my belly in. The photo on the left, yup totally sucking it in. How do I know? When I suck in my tummy it alwayssss creates that cute under boob roll. ? Where as on the photo on the right there is no cute little roll and I'm relaxed to the max. What's even crazier here? I'm fucking SMILING in the photo where I'm sucking it in. ?? @nikki_stylee did you say something funny? Here's to hoping she was being a funny lady. Here's to also recognizing that it doesn't matter who we and how much confidence we have. I have bad body image days, I'm not perfect and clearly sometimes body imagine insecurities come and go in minutes. I can leave the house in the cutest outfit ever, feeling like a pile of poop and two hours later feel like a queen. ? Why? Because it's all in my damn head, I'm beautiful all the time. It's important to acknowledge these little insecurities and be aware that they exist, don't run from them but face them. Next time Nikki and I shoot like this I'm going to be #bodyaware so I can realize when it's happening and ask myself why. • • • • #effyourbeautystandards #bigandblunt #goldenconfidence #rollsarentjustforcinnamon #makeyourownsparkle #allbodiesaregoodbodies #celebratemysize #nonairbrushedme #beautybeyondsize #beautyoverstandards #glamorplus #moreplusplease #coveredbridge #andigetdressed #plusmodel #fabuplus #purebodylove #visiblyplussize #embracethesquish #embraceyourcurves #honormycurves #plussizemodel #mybodysmiles #body4me

A post shared by ✨Leah✨|believe|beauty|divine (@voluptuousleah) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:30am PDT