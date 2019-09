These People Made a Pizza-Stuffed Burger With 2 Pizzas For The Bun — Yes, Really

Rarely — if ever — have we looked at a pizza and thought, this is great, but it really needs something else to make it amazing. Our minds and tastebuds have a hard time looking beyond the melted cheese, perfectly spiced sauce, and soft yet crispy crust to imagine that there could be anything better out there. Lucky for us, there are people who aren't blinded by the delicious taste of pizza, and those are the people we have to thank for real food innovation. Take, for example, Julia and JP from the YouTube channel, HellthyJunkFood . They just showed us how to make a pizza stuffed inside of a burger that had two pizzas as its buns. Can you picture it? In the past, these YouTubers have made a pizza inside of a pizza and a burger inside of a pizza, so it only seemed natural that their next pizza creation was a pizza inside of a burger inside of a pizza. Yep, totally natural.