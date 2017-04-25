After a while, reality TV can get a little repetitive. There are contestant-on-contestant brawls, tears, and talking heads declaring how they're "not here to make friends." Today, however, the world has been gifted with a reality TV moment so original (and so amazing), it may have reinvented the genre. A random sex toy appeared on the beach on the new episode of The Island With Bear Grylls, and the world — or, at least, the internet — promptly lost its damn mind over it.
Sex toys aren't exactly invisible on television (the titular characters on Grace & Frankie are even selling them to ladies over 60!) but in this case, it's definitely a "wrong time and place" sort of deal that makes the situation all the more hilarious. Channel 4 reality series The Island With Bear Grylls is, first and foremost, a survival show — it plops a group of people on an island with only the most basic essentials. A dildo? Probably not the most essential of essentials. Yet, here it is, sunbathing on the beach in a cutaway as a crab scurries by.
I desperately want a spin-off that reveals the origin story of said dildo. Was it washed ashore after a boat containing a Hustler shipment crashed into a rock? Was a bachelorette party once held on the island, accidentally leaving behind this lonely gift? Does it belong to the crab?
While we may never know the truth about this mysterious object, Twitter is totally losing it. And, really: can you blame them?
Can't believe a massive black dildo washed up on the beach on The Island ???— Sophia Whitelock (@shew93) April 24, 2017
So I'm watching the island and a dildo pops up on the beach! The crab has a new home ?????? #Theisland pic.twitter.com/Y6VmWVBMKa— Laurayaffe (@Laurayaffe4) April 24, 2017
Did anyone just see the black dildo on the beach on the island?!— Grant Hamilton (@GrantHamo) April 24, 2017
Anyone else watching bear grylls the island happen to notice the big black dildo on the beach ? #beargrylls #beargryllstheisland pic.twitter.com/IhXd1jGSOY— Lara (@Lara_Kelly96) April 24, 2017
The island advert on bear grylls the crab causally goes past a dildo ? seen it all now mate— shawryan (@shawryann) April 24, 2017
Anyone else watching bear grylss and noticed the crab walking past a black dildo on the beach ???@AdenCulshaw @ @sumnerben1 @stebaker7 pic.twitter.com/mhoWfczWR5— Justin sumner (@JustinJuzzy1982) April 24, 2017
day 5 bear has thrown a dildo onto the beach for the craic #theisland— Michael? (@Mick_Boss) April 24, 2017
The contestants on the show also discovered the sex toy, and brought it back to the campsite for evaluation. Umm, are we so sure it's a new sex toy, folks? Just saying: There are certain things on the beach you should probably leave alone.
Thanks, The Island With Bear Grylls, for reinvigorating the survival show. Or, should we say: thanks, Mystery Dildo.
