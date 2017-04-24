I am not "thick", "fluffy" or "curvy". I refuse to put these labels on my body. These labels give us positive or negative associations with our bodies, when neither should really exist. Your body is just your body. It isn't good or bad. It just is. --- My priorities this past month have not been the gym or dieting. My life is kind of crazy right now and my priorities were elsewhere. So am I a few lbs up from where I'd like to be? Yeah. But do I regret those lbs? Nope. --- Stop labeling your body. ?? it's just your fucking body, it doesn't make up who you are. ?

