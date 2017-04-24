We all have certain terms that we're comfortable assigning to our bodies — and terms that make us cringe. However, fitness blogger Kaila Narum is eschewing labels altogether, especially the terms "thick", "fluffy," or "curvy."
These terms, she said, are unnecessary when it comes to talking about your body.
"I am not 'thick', 'fluffy' or 'curvy,'" she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I refuse to put these labels on my body."
Narum wrote that she's shedding labels because they often come with loaded meanings.
"These labels give us positive or negative associations with our bodies, when neither should really exist," she wrote. "Your body is just your body. It isn't good or bad. It just is."
"My priorities this past month have not been the gym or dieting," she continued. "My life is kind of crazy right now and my priorities were elsewhere. So am I a few lbs up from where I'd like to be? Yeah. But do I regret those lbs? Nope. Stop labeling your body. ?? it's just your fucking body, it doesn't make up who you are. ?"
Narum brings up an interesting point about labelling and the way we can be affected by what we call our bodies. For example, while some people may not mind being called "plus size," some might. Similarly, some people want to reclaim the word "fat," others might be appalled to be called fat.
Either way, there's no right or wrong answer when it comes to what we label ourselves — or even if we throw out labels altogether. At the end of the day, it matters that we remember that as important as our bodies are, as Narum wrote, "it doesn't make up who you are."
