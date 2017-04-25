Khethiwe & The Leopard
Meet The Inspiring Visionaries (& Big Cats) Behind The Scenes Of Khethiwe & The Leopard

We're going behind the scenes of Shatterbox Anthology's collaboration with DOVE Chocolate, Khethiwe & The Leopard, narrated by director Pamela Romanowsky.

When Pamela Romanowsky, the fresh directorial eye behind Watching You, Watching Me, set out to create her new Shatterbox Anthology film, Khethiwe & The Leopard, her goal was to build an imaginative space that felt like it came from the story's heroine — a 13-year-old girl living in Eshowe, South Africa. Set in a surreal world of long, lacquered classroom desks, winding dirt paths, and one lazy spotted cat swinging its snowy paws from a perch high in the trees, it's easy to read Khethiwe & The Leopard as a whimsical tribute to the power of youthful creativity. But behind the film's enchanting charm, Romanowsky also had a deeper mission — to tell a story that encouraged and empowered young girls across the globe.
Luckily, she teamed up with DOVE® Chocolate, a company dedicated to spotlighting the work of emerging female visionaries and supporting projects that foster women leaders everywhere. Feeling inspired? Don't miss our behind-the-scenes look at Khethiwe & The Leopard to learn more about this remarkable partnership.
Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
Khethiwe And The Leopard Movie Behind The Scenes, Cast
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on April 25, 2017
