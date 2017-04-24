Is Drake Bell Making A Fuller House Cameo?

Fuller House's house could be getting a little bit fuller. That's because a recent Instagram from star John Stamos seems to indicate that Drake Bell will be joining the cast (or at least making an appearance) when the show returns this year.
We're not sure exactly what shape Bell's role will take, but we are sure that our heads are going to explode with all the remembering the '90s we'll be doing when these two stars share the screen. Drake and Josh wasn't quite as iconic as Full House (nothing was), but it's interesting to see the two nostalgia factories get mashed up.
Can we also talk for a second about the choice of vegetable? This is definitely majorly signaling that they're not just sitting around like choirboys talking about the next sermon. Shocking that adults are adults, we know. But still, these little signals are an actual pleasure. Think about how you felt learning that Bob Saget is like the filthiest comedian in the world. His appearance in The Aristocrats is still kind of shocking in the most wonderful way.
Check out Stamos' snap below.
