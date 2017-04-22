Target Is Turning Shopping Carts Into Mario Karts

If dodging strollers and tots during a Target run weren't enough of a conundrum, things are about to get a lot more complicated. Mashable reports that everyone's favorite store has transformed its instantly recognizable red shopping carts into Mario Karts to celebrate the Target's launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch on April 28.
"Experience counts — it's what keeps guests coming in and coming back to our stores," Scott Nygaard, Target's senior vice president of merchandising, said in a statement released by the big box store. "So we're delivering the fun like only Target can, giving generations of Mario fans a shopping trip they won't soon forget." The statement also adds that this will be the very first time that Target has changed its carts.
Advertisement
The promo is happening at over 650 stores from coast to coast — and the carts (which incorporate designs inspired by Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach) aren't the only way that Target is incorporating Mario. In fact, the entire store will get be in full-on Mario mode, with a checkered starting and finishing line at the entrance, decorations like a hanging lakitu and bright flashing lights, and fun video game-inspired music. The decorations even extend outside stores, where Target's huge concrete spheres will get overlaid with images of Mario and Luigi.
This doesn't give Mario fans permission to race the carts around the store, however. Don't expect banana peels, turtle shells, and other objects to get tossed around while you're picking up toilet paper and hairspray. But while you stock up on staples (and all those extras that seem to materialize in your cart), keep an eye out for new Mario-themed merch sprinkled throughout the shelves.
Unfortunately, these karts won't be around forever. Target says that they'll only be around for a few weeks, but that does give you plenty of time to snap a pic and make all your gamer-geek friends as green as Luigi.
Advertisement