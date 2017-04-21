Are you one of those people who has a sweet but slightly embarrassing nickname that you only allow your parents or childhood best friend to call you? Don't worry, it's pretty common, so you really don’t have to feel ashamed especially since even people as famous as Hugh Jackman have funny nicknames from their past, too. Of course, the embarrassment of his nickname is completely canceled out by the fact that it comes with a special dessert.
Yesterday, the Logan actor shared an image on Instagram that has us all saying, "Awww" and then immediately following that sentiment with, "yum!" The photo, which was brought to our attention by People, features a handwritten recipe entitled, "Hughby’s Favorite Crème Caramel." So sweet, right? Hughby is apparently the nickname Jackman's mother calls him, and his mum's Crème Caramel is his favorite dessert. As if this post could get any cuter, along with the photo of the handwritten recipe, "Hughby" wrote, "#throwbackthursday Thanks Mum!"
Right after posting the recipe, the actor known for playing the jacked mutant Wolverine, posted another photo of his own homemade Crème Caramel. With this pic, he wrote, "The result of Mum's Creme Caramel!" Take a look:
We have to say, this dessert looks mighty good, and we're very impressed by his handiwork. Oh, and in case you're unfamiliar, Crème caramel is a custard dessert, that's a lot like crème brûlée, except that it has a soft caramel topping instead of a crunchy, torched top. Hugh Jackman seems to have perfected the gooey, decadent dessert.
This isn't the first time Jackman has posted photos in the kitchen. Earlier this month, he shared an image of himself and his mom cooking together. He wrote, "Mum's visiting .... which means cashew-nut flapjacks for breakfast!" The bowl is full of a delicious-looking oat and nut mixture, and he and his mom both have a spoon. Apparently, being called Hughby comes with more than one sweet perks.
