Drop Everything! Trader Joe's Now Has Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Toaster Pastries

It’s 11 p.m. and you have to start getting ready for bed, but you can’t even begin to think about washing your face or flossing or absolutely anything else because you’re in desperate need of dessert. In a pinch, we always end up reaching for a slice of bread, a pat of butter, and generous shakes of brown sugar and cinnamon. Throw it in the toaster oven, and it gets the jobs done. It’s always a reliable fallback for when the sweet tooth takes over. Plus, no matter how many times we eat it, brown sugar and cinnamon toast never disappoints because it’s a killer combination of buttery, sweet, and flavorful. Well, guess what? Trader Joe’s just made this emergency sweet treat even easier to enjoy with its newest toaster pastry.
Advertisement
Yesterday, an Instagram account called TraderJoesFans, which frequently posts photos of new TJ’s products, shared a package of the Organic Frosted Toaster Pastries in a new flavor: brown sugar and cinnamon. The caption accompanying the post simply read, “New new!!” The image shows two treats with toasted brown icing, reminiscent of a Pop-Tart. The golden filling peeps out from the middle, and it appear to have a slightly grainy texture just like the topping of that homemade cinnamon toast.
So we know it looks good, but how does it taste? According to a review from the blog Cerealously, we'll like Trader Joe's new brown sugar and cinnamon toaster pastries if we don't take issue with the fact that it doesn't have very much filling. The reviewer wrote, "filling lovers beware, because this is a crust-heavy treat." The post goes on to explain that though there's a lot of crust, it's very tasty crust. This Pop-Tart-like version of our favorite go-to treat certainly sounds promising. We'll start stocking up for the next time we're faced with an emergency sweets situation. It's only a matter of time.
Advertisement