She is, though, as long as she’s in this job. This is happening on Ravishly.com, not in her journal or on her personal blog. Sometimes, Edelman says she’s doing this simply for herself, and “to minister to those people” dealing with her same struggles. Sometimes she says it’s partly because she’s an RN: “I have a literal oath to promote health in public spaces.” Sometimes she says she’s only saying what other body positive writers won’t, for fear of losing their livelihoods. Sometimes she says it’s because she has a responsibility to her kids and their friends, all of whom, she says, read her writing. “Most of the people who have come at me with anger over me talking about weight loss, are not parents … I have to address these things in a different way than someone who has to just live their life and try to survive the world on their own. I have to think about other people.”