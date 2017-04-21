Anne Hathaway's Rihanna Anecdotes Are Gold

Newsflash: Rihanna is just as cool as you think she is.
That confirmation comes from Anne Hathaway, who stars in next summer's all-female Ocean's Eight with the singer and queen of Coachella. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, the Oscar-winner revealed what it was like to share the screen with RiRi.
“She’s heaven, and it's not like I didn't expect her to be heaven, but the particular kind of heaven that she is, I just didn't see that coming,” Hathaway told Corden, according to Entertainment Tonight. “We'd all be talking, all eight of us, and somebody would have this opinion, and somebody would chime in with this thought, and this, that, and the other and we thought we'd nail the subject, and Rihanna would be sitting back and then she'd go, 'yeah but the thing is' and she'd lean forward and just slay us all with the wit and kindness and lovingness and I just love her so much. I really do. Her life is one extended mic drop."
Hathaway, who (fun fact!) once hosted Saturday Night Live with her future costar as the musical guest, also gushed about the Ocean's Eight camaraderie when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Yes, she's on every talk show. Deal with it.
The heist film, a follow-up to George Clooney's Ocean's 11 series, also stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Boham Carter.
"Honestly, it was a love-fest," Hathaway shared. "We all really got on together."
There's one person who she bonded with the most, though, and it's not Rihanna.
"The person I have to say that I speak to the most regularly, and actually we did bond majorly over the Housewives, is Nora Lum, a.k.a. Awkwafina," she confessed to Cohen. "We got along really well. But I don't want to create divisions by being like, 'Oh, I hang out with Nora more than you, Mindy.'"
"The good news is that everybody loves everybody, and it's just really rad," Hathaway added. "Everyone was a pro to begin with, and then you add on top it they're just like a queen in their own right, and on top of it they're all really nice people, and smart, and funny, and badass, and it was just so good."
In the words of our favorite Barbadian singer, we'll "drink to that."
