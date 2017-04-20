For $500, You Can See Gwyneth Paltrow Speak At A Goop Health Summit

For the first time ever, the public has the chance to get some in-person health advice from Gwyneth Paltrow herself. Paltrow is hosting Goop's first-ever wellness summit in Los Angeles on June 10, and you're invited — to spend $500 to attend.
According to the Goop website, the summit — titled In goop Health — is a one-day event that "brings our most requested and shared wellness content to life." Also in attendance will be Lena Dunham, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, as well as a selection of psychotherapists and medical practitioners.
Tickets are broken down into categories named after crystals, of course: lapis, amethyst, and clear quartz. Lapis tickets will run you down $500, and get you access to every panel and discussion, as well as an "adult goody bag" worth $200. You'll also get "wellness activations," which include chakra-balancing crystal therapy, aura photography, and cooking demos.
For the $1000 amethyst ticket, you'll get upgraded seating along with an invite to a cocktail reception with GP herself and select summit panelists. If you're willing to shell out $1,500 for the coveted clear quartz ticket, however, you'll get access to a "sound meditation" and even be able to eat lunch with GP and some select panelists, as well as Tumi luggage filled with $500 of Goop-approved products. Not to mention, that ticket comes with free valet parking and "a few more surprises," though it's unclear whether those surprises include a jade egg.
In addition, guests will be treated to VIP experiences such as crystal therapy, aura photography, foam rolling, a "flower remedy station," and even an I.V. drip.
We may not be able to vouch for the effectiveness of all of these activities, but if you're in or around L.A. this summer — and you have some spare cash to spend — here's your chance to discover what a "sound bath" really is. And, of course, your chance to lunch with Paltrow herself.
