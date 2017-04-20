This Blogger's Before-&-After Photos Make A Powerful Point About Eating Disorders

It is possible to find beauty in the softness. It is possible to fall in love with a body that you never believed was worthy of love. It is possible to find peace after spending a lifetime waging war against your body. It is possible to recover. And if I can go from being the girl on the left, terrified, lost, completely consumed by anorexia, to the body positive, belly roll embracing woman I am today, then you can find peace too. ????? P.s. I haven't posted a recovery picture in a while, because I NEVER want you to think that you have to look like the picture on the left to have an eating disorder. You don't. EATING DISORDERS COME IN ALL SHAPES AND SIZES. And every single one is worthy of recognition and treatment. Eating disorders are mental illnesses, not sizes. But today I realised that it's nearly 10 years since I was first diagnosed with anorexia. 10 years on, and I'm about to finish writing a book teaching other people how to make peace with their bodies. I didn't even think that I was going to make it out alive, let alone make it to where I am now. So this is to show that girl on the left how powerful she really is. This is to show her everything that she was capable of. This is to show her that she survived, and not only that, she thrived. I wish I could go back and show her that she had the power to do anything in the whole world all along. So this will have to do. And to everyone who's still fighting, this is to tell you that I believe in you. ? #bodypositivepower

A post shared by Megan Jayne Crabbe ? (@bodyposipanda) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT