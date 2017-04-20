Oreo Just Introduced Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches — But There's A Catch

The sweet geniuses over at Oreo have done so much groundbreaking work with peanut butter over the years. And that makes perfect sense given that peanut butter lends itself so well to being paired with chocolate cookies. Still, the company has gone above and beyond our expectations by releasing everything from Oreos with a simple peanut butter cream filling to more complex collaborations like its limited edition Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Oreo and Cadbury's Peanut Butter Oreo bars. The company just came out with yet another innovative peanut butter treat, and this one might be the most exciting yet, especially if you're an ice cream lover.
According to Metro, Oreo just introduced a new peanut butter-flavored ice cream sandwich. The packaging explains that each sandwich is made up of two large Oreo cookies and a peanut butter ice cream filling. Distributed throughout the peanut butter ice cream are little pieces of Oreo cookie, which adds a little extra crunch. Take a look at some photos from Instagram to get a sense of the sandwich's actual size and to see exactly what's inside.
Metro reported that the Oreo Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches can be purchased individually or in a box of six, but this is where the bad news comes in. Just like with the Cadbury Peanut Butter Oreo bars, these ice cream sandwiches are only available in the U.K. We know, it's downright depressing. Maybe the best way to make ourselves feel better is to just to put some ice cream between two Oreo cookies, smear some peanut butter on top, and call it a day. Actually, that really doesn't sound that bad. Please excuse us while we go put together this concoction, and maybe after we'll write up a petition to bring the Oreo Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches to America.
