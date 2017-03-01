There's A New Cadbury & Oreo Collab & It's The Best One Yet

At the beginning of the year, we saw the internet implode after finding out about the existence of Cadbury Oreo Eggs. This collaboration between two beloved sweets was almost too much for everyone to handle. Well hold on to your hats because that may be about to happen all over again — the dream team just unveiled TWO new products. The first is the Cadbury Peanut Butter Oreo bar and the second is the Cadbury Mint Oreo bar.
As the Cadbury Peanut Butter Oreo bar's name suggests, this treat has three elements that could very well become the most delicious combination in the world of candy. Each bar is, of course made with Cadbury chocolate, and inside, you'll find chunks of Oreo cookies and cream mixed into a deliciously rich and creamy peanut butter filling. What could be better?
Well, if you're not much of a PB lover, maybe the new Cadbury Mint Oreo bar. This one has a mint filling and chunks of Oreo, too. Mondeléz International's brand manager, Joanna Dias, said, "We are delighted to add these two sumptuous new flavours to the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo, giving chocolate lovers even more ways to enjoy their favourite treat. Tasty and irresistible, the peanut butter variant will appeal to those who love the current peanut butter trend, while the delicious mint flavour will no doubt delight those who love a classic combination."
Unfortunately, the task of breaking some sad news falls on our shoulders. For now, these two candy bars are only available in the U.K. But, we've seen consumer demand bring special candies to this country before, so don't lose hope. In the meantime, maybe try to find a pen pal in Britain who would be willing to send a care package. If you do track one down, be sure to let them know that, according to Metro, both of these bars will be available starting today and retail for just £1.49 ($1.57) at most major supermarkets.
