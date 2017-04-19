Whatever your plans are for 4/20, you'll probably have a hard time topping what one D.C. cannabis activist group has in store.
On Thursday, the D.C. Cannabis Coalition plans to hand out at least 1,000 joints to all members of Congress, congressional staff, interns, support staff, and credentialed journalists who are 21 years of age and in possession of a congressional ID.
According to the event's Facebook page, the group will be giving away two free joints to each person — on non-federal land, of course, because while it's legal to be in possession of small amounts of weed in the city of D.C., the federal government doesn't allow for it.
As a refresher for your memory, this is the same group that handed out free weed on Inauguration Day.
Adam Eidinger, founder of the Cannabis Coalition, told USA Today that the event is part of the group's efforts to advocate for Congress to pass cannabis reform.
"It's a bipartisan issue," Eidinger told USA Today. "There are a lot of Republicans, not just Democrats and progressives, who support this, so we wanted to take a fun and lighthearted approach that brings people together."
He also added that Congress is "totally out of touch" when it comes to cannabis laws.
Starting at (high) noon until 4:20pm, the group will be giving away joints near the corner of 1st St. & Constitution Ave. NE, and urges anyone who can volunteer to help roll joints.
