This Is Not A Drill: You Can Fly To Europe & Back For $400

Anglophiles, I hope you’re sitting down, because we have some amazing news. You can fly from the United States to London for $400 round-trip — and no, this isn’t a belated April Fool’s Day trick. But you’ll want to hustle on over to Google Fights STAT to nail down the deal — because something tells us these flights will sell out in the blink of an eye. After all, nonstop flights on British Airways typically cost around $850 round-trip — and the price tag is even heftier for those of us who live on the west coast.
The $400 deal applies to six U.S. cities: Boston, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, New York (JFK and Newark), and Philadelphia. If you don’t live in these cities, don’t despair; the most expensive fare as of April 18 is $580 out of Oakland.
Advertisement
Availability varies depending on your departure city, but the best discount fares apply to trips booked for between September 2017 and March 2018. Although there’s never a shortage of amazing things to do in London, here’s further incentive to book your trip right away: The U.K.’s first-ever Basquiat exhibition opens on September 21 and runs through January 28. And if you happen to be in London between November and January, don’t miss out on the opportunity to go ice skating at Somerset House. Plus, the holiday markets are the stuff of dreams.
Springtime is a little rainy, but that’s no reason to stay away — especially because flowers will be in full bloom at the city’s many stunning parks, such as Hampstead Heath, Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, and (my personal favorite) Regent’s Park.
If you’re totally sold on the idea of booking a trip to London, don’t dally; head over to Google Flights and use its handy calendar feature to find the least expensive dates to fly between your home city and London.
Although you have a day or two to book, this deal could sell out super fast. After all, who could resist a bargain trip to one of the best cities in the world? You’ll have 24 hours after booking to cancel for a full refund, so it’s best to book immediately and then cancel if you must.
If anyone needs me, I’ll be planning my trip to London.
Advertisement