Sean Lowe, who appeared on both The Bachelorette (he came in third on the show's eighth season) and The Bachelor (he married the recipient of his final rose, Catherine Giudici, after the show's seventeenth season) told Entertainment Weekly that if given the chance , he would not choose to appear on Dancing With The Stars again. "We went from The Bachelor to Dancing With the Stars, which was really... I didn't know the time commitment I was signing up for when I decided to do the show," Sean told the site. "So poor Catherine moved from Seattle to Los Angeles, and I went to Los Angeles." He felt that is was totally unfair of him to be away from his new fiancée all day while he was filming, leaving them hardly any time together — which is a totally fair and valid point.