Riz Ahmed Is Proud To Be Hannah Horvath's Baby Daddy

You can add Riz Ahmed to that list. Mind you, the 34-year-old British actor (and bonafide internet boyfriend) has a vested interest in the HBO series. Ahmed played Paul-Louis, the surfing and water-skiing instructor whose fling with Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) in the premiere episode of season 6 resulted in her pregnancy.
Paul-Louis eventually opted out of being involved in the baby's life, and thus the finale saw Hannah struggling to do the single mom thing. Paul-Louis also inspired Hannah to name their baby boy Grover, so you can also hang that over his head. (Mamas, if a man thinks it's cool to name, but not help raise, a kid after a lesser Muppet or a U.S. president hung up on cultural assimilation, you are under zero obligation to honor his request. Feel free to buy a baby name book and do your own damn thing.)
Anyway, Ahmed has feelings about that finale.