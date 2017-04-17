When Ben Soward heard that his daughter had an "accident" at school and accidentally urinated on herself, his heart broke for her. After all, we've all been there at some point, and his 6-year-old, Valerie, understandably felt embarrassed and just wanted to go home.
However, he came up with the perfect way to show solidarity and make Valerie feel better — by splashing some water onto his pants and going into the school office to pick her up, asking to borrow her backpack to cover up his own "accident."
Advertisement
My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr— Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017
"She looked at me with just the biggest incredulity," he told BuzzFeed. Valerie clearly found it hilarious, and said that her dad's show of support made her feel much better.
"She was laughing about it," Soward told BuzzFeed. "It was so funny."
Valerie's sister, Lucinda, posted the photos on Twitter, where they've gone viral with over 61,000 retweets and 252,000 likes at the time of writing. Of course, the internet is loving the way this dad handled his daughter's accident — and praised him for pulling a Billy Madison for his daughter.
@LucindaSowards @_DesireeCorryn dads like this make my heart happy— cal (@caliLive__) April 15, 2017
Lucinda Soward also told BuzzFeed that this behavior is pretty typical of their father — he's not afraid to make a fool of himself to support his kids. When Lucinda fell while ice-skating around four years ago, he had a similar gesture for her.
"He Facetimed me," she told BuzzFeed. "He had vividly painted a black eye that matched mine."
Wholesome dad, indeed.
Advertisement