Whoa! Americans Eat How Many Chocolate Bunnies Every Easter?

Though we believe the chocolate bunny is the most crucial candy to eat on Easter, that certainly doesn't mean it's the only candy we're downing. Last month, the National Retail Federation estimated that Americans would spend around $2.6 billion on Easter candy this year, and all that money didn't just go toward chocolate bunnies. Another key candy feature found in Easter baskets is the jelly bean. The Street also reported that a whopping 16 billion jelly beans would be sold in America this Easter. And, no matter how you feel about them, tons of Americans love Marshmallow Peeps and look forward to the seasonal release every spring. The National Confectioner Association says 55 percent of Americans love Peeps, and in that group there are a variety of ways this treat is consumed. 42% eat them fresh, 10% like them stale, and 3% prefer them frozen. Who knew? Easter has come and gone, but many of us were left with a whole basket full of different treats. Now, we know how the contents of our baskets compares with the rest of America's.