Whoa! Americans Eat How Many Chocolate Bunnies Every Easter?

There are a few items that take a regular wicker basic and turn it into something way more special, an Easter basket. The list includes that brightly colored plastic grass, a bag of jelly beans, and most importantly, a chocolate bunny. No matter its size, what type of chocolate it’s made of, or who really put it in your basket, the chocolate bunny is the one iconic Easter must-have, and the numbers prove that many Americans agree.
The Street recently reported that 90 millions chocolate bunnies were expected to be sold for Easter this year. That's a whole bunch of bunnies. That data comes from the National Confectioner Association, which also broke down the type of chocolate bunnies Americans like. According to the NCA, 52 percent of Americans want their chocolate bunnies a to have some kind of filling like chocolate, cream, or caramel. The Association also found that 32 percent of people want solid bunnies and just 16 percent like hollow chocolate bunnies the most. That doesn't come as a surprise for candy lovers.
Though we believe the chocolate bunny is the most crucial candy to eat on Easter, that certainly doesn't mean it's the only candy we're downing. Last month, the National Retail Federation estimated that Americans would spend around $2.6 billion on Easter candy this year, and all that money didn't just go toward chocolate bunnies. Another key candy feature found in Easter baskets is the jelly bean. The Street also reported that a whopping 16 billion jelly beans would be sold in America this Easter. And, no matter how you feel about them, tons of Americans love Marshmallow Peeps and look forward to the seasonal release every spring. The National Confectioner Association says 55 percent of Americans love Peeps, and in that group there are a variety of ways this treat is consumed. 42% eat them fresh, 10% like them stale, and 3% prefer them frozen. Who knew? Easter has come and gone, but many of us were left with a whole basket full of different treats. Now, we know how the contents of our baskets compares with the rest of America's.
