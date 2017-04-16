It’s official, the fast-talking Bunheads alum Sutton Foster and husband Ted Griffin are new parents. A rep for the couple confirmed to People that the two lovebirds adopted a baby girl. The infant was born in early March. “They are delighted to announce the healthy arrival of their daughter Emily Dale Griffin,” the rep said.
During a performance at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, Foster broke the happy news to the audience. The Tony-winning Foster is currently part of the American Songbook roster.
“Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding,” she said about the new family member. In an interview with People last year, the 42-year-old powerhouse spoke candidly about focusing more on her personal life now that she’s in her 40s.
“I got married a year and a half ago, and [having a family is] definitely on the table,” the actress said. “I just turned 41, so it’s almost like the opposite of my character [in Younger]. I’ve really focused on career most of my life, and so now I’m transitioning into where my priorities and my ambitions are more personal.”
However, Foster has explained that technically she and Griffin have been parents for some time now. Foster and her hubby have two adorable dogs named Mabel and Brody.
Between Bunheads, starring in the hit TV Land series, Younger, appearing on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and performing in nearly a dozen Broadway shows over her career, it’s easy to see how career-focused the star has been throughout, well, her entire life.
Foster's foray into stardom began at the age of 15 as a Star Search contestant. To top it all off, she also received an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, in 2011.
“I’m happier now. I feel much more comfortable in my skin, my mindset,” she says in the 2016 interview with People. “I’ve marinated well: I’m a better quality now than I was.”
