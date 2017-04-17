If you cast your mind back to last July, you'll recall that the second season of Outlander ended with Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) contemplating another 200-year leap back in time to reunite with her beloved Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). We Outlander devotees, meanwhile, would use our trip to Craigh na Dun to time-travel five months into the future, if ye dinnae mind. (A reminder: The premiere of season 3, a.k.a. "Book Three," has been pushed from the standard April to the sooooo far-off September, and no, we're not bitter in the slightest, why do you ask?)
Advertisement
But if it's a Jamie Fraser fix you need, then a Jamie Fraser fix you shall have. Last night Starz offered the first teaser trailer for "Book Three," guaranteeing that anyone watching went to bed with visions of a bekilted Scotsman dancing in their heads.
"I have lied, killed, and broken trust," the ravishing redhead says in the preview below, "but when I stand before God, I'll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest: Lord, you gave me a rare woman. God I loved her well."
That "rare woman" is, of course, Claire. While Jamie's still stalking around the Highlands circa the 18th century, she's giving Jackie O. a run for her money in the 1960s. We see her and Frank (Tobias Menzies) celebrating Brianna (Sophie Skelton)'s birthday and graduation like one big happy family. One shot also shows her in scrubs, a reminder that Claire used her medical training to become a surgeon.
The trailer ends with a semi-shirtless Jamie vowing to find Claire. This begs a question: Is this still young Jamie, or Jamie with another two decades on him? That receding MacKenzie hairline appears to have skipped a generation. Seriously, freaking Pharrell has more wrinkles.
We don't actually see Jamie and Claire reunite (yet), but trust that the 13-episode season will have plenty of poetic affirmations of love and scenes of intense lovemaking. After this long wait, it had better.
Advertisement