This Taco Pizza Is The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Taco Tuesday

An entire Taco Taco Taco Pizza costs about $80, and you can only get it if you call ahead. Oh, it also weighs 30 pounds. Tony Boloney's owner, Mike Hauke, told Thrillist the best way to tackle a whole pizza is to "take the tacos off, dip it in the guac, move them around in the carne asada, eat the tacos, and then smear all the guac and sour cream — all that good stuff — over the pie, and eat the slice." To be honest, at first we were a little skeptical of this over-the-top mashup. As you may know, we can be a little skeptical when it comes to people putting wacky stuff on our pizzas because it's already such a perfect dish. But, we're willing to make an exception if the unusual addition is another fave food, tacos. Plus, hearing Hauke's description of how to tackle this monstrosity made it sound too good not to at least try.