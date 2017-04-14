The Netflix series 13 Reasons Why tells an important story about a number of difficult topics. The obvious takeaways from the show are that people should seek help if they're suffering from depression, and others should reach out if they think their peers may be struggling.
When you're in high school (or middle school, or, really, any other point in life), things can feel like way bigger deals than they actually are. It can be hard to remember that you're not alone, as Hannah (Katherine Langford) thought she was.
In light of the show, Langford and Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, made a video about surviving high school. It's great advice for teens — or, really, for anyone who could use a little reassurance in their lives.
"We're all figuring it out together." The stars of @13ReasonsWhy share 13 tips for getting through school. pic.twitter.com/cLu65BVtYg— Netflix US (@netflix) April 13, 2017
Some of their advice is on the sillier side — "eat ice cream every day" might not be the best tip — but most of it is on point. "Be yourself," Minnette suggested. "Be comfortable in your own skin," Langford added. It might sound cheesy, but when you're a teen, and it feels like everyone around you is judging you, that advice can be pretty valuable. The actors also stressed that for students, keeping your life balanced is essential. "Have fun," Langford advised.
"Don't let your feelings eat at you," Langford said in the video. "Talk, write, or let it out." If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, that advice is crucial, no matter how old you are. The video is sweet, but the show's message is a serious one. Don't wait until it's too late to get help.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
