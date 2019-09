The result of that introspection was the documentary The Business of Being Born , which is the most rewarding project I will ever do. It was so personal. And it was so on a whim. I had met the documentary filmmaker Abby Epstein (who is a complete genius and real visionary) when I was performing Off-Broadway in The Vagina Monologues (quite apropos!), and we’d stayed in touch over the years. It’s incredible the way the two of us came together to create this project and the way it turned out, if you think about it: Abby knew very little about midwives and had no interest in the subject at first. I had no clue what we were going to have at the end of it. And we certainly had no idea that our film would give birth (no pun intended) to a whole movement. We didn’t know the longevity that this film would have, the changes it would spark in the way hospitals handle childbirth.