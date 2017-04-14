Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Clear Coffee

Your morning cup of Joe may be black as hell and strong as death, but that may change.
A new company is releasing clear coffee, which has all the things you love about your dark roast, minus the teeth-staining color. CLR CFF is the first of its kind — a totally transparent coffee beverage that's one part magic and one part revolutionary.
Delish reports that two brothers are behind CLR CFF, which they created when their caffeine habit was staining their teeth. According to the food blog, "high-quality Arabica coffee beans" get treated using "methods which have never been used before." The London-based brothers formulated CLR CFF so that consumers don't need to add sugar or milk, not because that would ruin the crystal-clear aesthetics, but because they're coffee purists.
"We are heavy coffee drinkers," cofounder David Nagy told The Evening Standard. "Like many other people we struggled with the teeth stains caused by it. There was nothing on the market that would suit our needs so we decided to create our own recipe."
The newspaper explains that while the beverage may look like a bottle of water, it tastes like a "potent cold brew." Also, they're big, so they're meant to last throughout the day, not get chugged down during a morning commute. It took the brothers three months to perfect the process, which they assure is totally natural and doesn't involve chemicals or actual magic.
"Because of the hectic lifestyle," Nagy added, "we wanted to make a refreshing ready-to-drink coffee which provides the boost, but is low in calories."
Another major bonus? Mixologists are already using CLR CFF in bespoke libations, which is definitely a step up from Kahlúa drinks that you've seen. At £5.99 for two 200-ml bottles, it's definitely not as cheap as your black drip coffee, but it'll certainly save your wallet if you're shelling out for Crest Whitestrips.
