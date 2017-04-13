Story from Wellness

Twitter Is Going Wild Over This Guy Who "Won't Date Hot Women Anymore"

Kimberly Truong
On Wednesday, the New York Post published an article titled "Why I Won't Date Hot Women Anymore," all about people who have decided that they are above dating attractive people. Particularly, the piece included a profile of Dan Rochkind, a 40-year-old man who has given up dating "the prettiest young things."
Rochkind, who said that he "could have [anyone] I wanted,” regularly only "went for the hottest girl you could find."
"Beautiful women who get a fair amount of attention get full of themselves," he told New York Post. "Eventually, I was dreading getting dinner with them because they couldn’t carry a conversation."
Now that he's become enlightened to the idea that people who aren't really, really, ridiculously good-looking can be interesting, Rochkind, who is described as having a "muscular build and a full head of hair," is engaged to Carly Spindel, who is described as not being "a bikini model."
Spindel is just "merely beautiful," instead of really, really hot.
“[She] is a softer beauty, someone you can take home and cuddle with, and she’s very elegant,” Rochkind told NY Post. “And she’s 5-foot-2, so she can’t be a runway model, but I think she’s really beautiful and is prettier than anyone I’ve dated.”
Needless to say, Twitter had some choice words.
The piece even prompted a response from Spindel, who says the Post "twisted" her fiancé's words.
"Good job @nypost of twisting my fiancés words, making him look like an asshole (which isn't the case), and making me look beyond unattractive!" she wrote in an Instagram caption. "None of what he said is true #satire #fakenews #nypost"
Satire or not, however, Twitter is out here to #savecarly.
Rochkind, on the other hand, had some insight about his decision to "give up high-maintenance hotties."
"There’s something to be said about sowing your wild oats and getting them out of your system," he told the Post.
