Nothing From This Cult Fitness Brand Costs More Than $50

These days, it feels like there's a new fashion-inclined fitness line every other week — and as committed as we are to athleisure, sometimes the price tags attached to them can feel excessive for clothes that, technically, are meant to be sweat in. The latest retailer to open up shop might be familiar to our friends across the pond, but it's worth getting reacquainted with its affordable basics in honor of its big stateside debut.
U.K.-based Gymshark, which just hosted its first U.S. pop-up shop in New York, has built quite the following in the five years its been in business — just ask the 1.3 million folks following the brand on Instagram. The company has come a long way since then-19-year-old Ben Francis started it as a print-screening business in his garage, back in 2012. Today, it's perhaps best known for its "Flex Leggings," which consistently sell out within minutes every time they're restocked. Part of its success is likely due to the balance it maintains between basic and trend-driven designs, but we're guessing one of its biggest draws is also the crazy-affordable price tag attached to them: No item, save for one water-proof puffer jacket, is priced above $50.
While you can still spot Francis' origin story in a few of Gymshark's logo-heavy hoodies, the label has since evolved into a unisex gym wear destination, backed by athletes, artists, and visionaries alike — all united by an appreciation of quality clothing on a budget. The aesthetic is less streetwear-inclined than some of its competitors, offering a step back towards tried-and-true gym basics. Take one look at the collection ahead, and you'll see why we can't get enough.