Nothing From This Cult Fitness Brand Costs More Than $50

U.K.-based Gymshark , which just hosted its first U.S. pop-up shop in New York, has built quite the following in the five years its been in business — just ask the 1.3 million folks following the brand on Instagram . The company has come a long way since then-19-year-old Ben Francis started it as a print-screening business in his garage, back in 2012. Today, it's perhaps best known for its "Flex Leggings," which consistently sell out within minutes every time they're restocked. Part of its success is likely due to the balance it maintains between basic and trend-driven designs, but we're guessing one of its biggest draws is also the crazy-affordable price tag attached to them: No item, save for one water-proof puffer jacket, is priced above $50.