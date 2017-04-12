This Mother Shared A Heartbreaking Story Of Her Last Conversation With Her Son

"Me: Poot, it hurts to breathe doesn't it?

Nolan: Weeeelll.... yeah.

Me: You're in a lot of pain aren't you baby?

Nolan: (looking down) Yeah.

Me: Poot, this Cancer stuff sucks. You don't have to fight anymore.

Nolan: (Pure Happiness) I DONT??!! But I will for you Mommy!!

Me: No Poot!! Is that what you have been doing?? Fighting for Mommy??

Nolan: Well DUH!!

Me: Nolan Ray, what is Mommy's job?

Nolan: To keep me SAFE! (With a big grin)

Me: Honey ... I can't do that anymore here. The only way I can keep you safe is in Heaven. (My heart shattering)

Nolan: Sooooo I'll just go to Heaven and play until you get there! You'll come right?

Me: Absolutely!! You can't get rid of Mommy that easy!!

Nolan: Thank you Mommy!!! I'll go play with Hunter and Brylee and Henry!!"