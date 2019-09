There's nothing more fun than connecting two television universes with each other — especially when we don't notice that there is more than one thread connecting two standout shows. This time, we're connecting Grey's Anatomy and 13 Reasons Why , but it's not in the way you would immediately expect. Since before the series even debuted on Netflix, we knew that Kate Walsh, also known as Addison Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy, would be playing the role of Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) mother. But, did you know that the 20-year-old actor Dylan Minnette, who plays the show's protagonist Clay Jensen , also appeared in an episode of Grey's Anatomy back in the day? No? Me neither, but he did.