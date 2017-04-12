This New Pillsbury Product Will Make Your Inner Child SO Happy

There's an entire category of amazing fried treats that we really only eat when we happen to be at state fairs or theme parks. We can never get enough of funnel cakes, corndogs, and of course, churros, but having to wait in a never-ending line in the blazing sun to get those concession snacks is almost not worth it. And, anyone who has ever tried to deep fry foods at home knows it can be a nerve-racking pursuit. So what are we supposed to do? Give up fried refreshments altogether? Never. We don't want to, and Pillsbury doesn't want us to either, which is why the company came up with a much easier way for us to make at least one of those treats at home.
Pillsbury recently introduced it's new frozen Cinnamon Sugar Churro Bites, and that means we can now eat the dessert any time we want. Whether it's for a sweet snack to go with our morning coffees or a middle-of-the-night dessert, we'll never again have to wait in line for a churro. In fact, we won't really have to wait at all because you can zap them in the microwave. (Another reason to put them in the late-night snack category.) According to a recent press release, each package comes with 20 mini churros that the consumer can heat and eat. We're fulling planning on adding our own little twists, like adding a drizzle of chocolate and caramel or even sticking them in a scoop of ice cream.
You can't do that at a theme park. Finally, we can take the fried fair foods home without sustaining any sunburns or grease burns. Now, where can we get some frozen funnel cakes?
Advertisement