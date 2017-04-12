This New Pillsbury Product Will Make Your Inner Child SO Happy

There's an entire category of amazing fried treats that we really only eat when we happen to be at state fairs or theme parks. We can never get enough of funnel cakes, corndogs, and of course, churros, but having to wait in a never-ending line in the blazing sun to get those concession snacks is almost not worth it. And, anyone who has ever tried to deep fry foods at home knows it can be a nerve-racking pursuit. So what are we supposed to do? Give up fried refreshments altogether? Never. We don't want to, and Pillsbury doesn't want us to either, which is why the company came up with a much easier way for us to make at least one of those treats at home.