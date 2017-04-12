The One Thing Freddie Prinze Jr. Won't Cook For His Wife

If you're searching for a modern-day Renaissance man, look no further than Freddie Prinze Jr. The '90s heartthrob may not be in the public eye much these days, but during his time away from the limelight, he's gone to culinary school, been a behind-the-scenes player at the WWE, and, oh yeah, he's a dad now to Charlotte, 7, and Rocky, 4.
His wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who you know and love as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, told People that even though Prinze has that illustrious culinary background, he's more apt to make steaks than a certain breakfast staple.
"He has given up on pancakes now," Gellar told People. "He's like, 'No, no, no.' If the kids are asking for pancakes he's like, 'Call your mama, that one is her. Pancake muffins, pancakes, whatever, you get her to do it.' I've out-pancaked him."
It makes sense, however, when you consider that Gellar has her own line of pancake mixes, Foodstirs — and the company just so happens to have a pretty sweet office, if we do say so. With that at her disposal, we can see why Prinze Jr. leaves the pancakes up to his wife. Gellar adds that she loves cooking with the kids and as a family, too.
In fact, not only does she have a cookbook, Stirring Up Fun With Food, her husband does, too. Last year, Prinze Jr. published Back to the Kitchen, a cookbook of his own that's filled with recipes from his New Mexico roots. It looks like the family that cooks together stays together — except when it comes to pancakes. In that case, it looks like dad gets to relax while mom pulls out her trusty mix.
"I love my kids. I love being with them. Our favorite thing in the world is to do family dinners and all get together and cook together and eat together," Gellar told People. "And hopefully they help clean up a little bit." It looks like this foodie fam is certainly noshing in high style — can we get an invite?
