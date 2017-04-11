Starbucks' New Frappuccino Comes Packed With Snacks

Two things that we find ourselves in need of about halfway through almost every single day are a caffeine boost and a satisfying snack. Sometimes that means running out for a coffee and picking up a pack of pretzels (or something) on the way back to the office. Well, Starbucks wants to cut out that second step. The chain just introduced yet another new Frappuccino that cuts out one of those steps by putting a salty snack inside the coffee drink.
According to Delish, Starbucks lover in the Philippines will soon be getting an funky new drink called the Pop'zel Coffee Frappuccino. We did a little digging, and it looks like Starbucks locations in Singapore are also getting the salty sweet Frappe this season. Starbucks Singapore's website explains that the Pop'zel is a snack-tastic take on the classic coffee Frapp. To make the drink, baristas abroad will blend coffee, milk, ice, and drumroll please, popcorn and pretzel syrups. Like any good Frappuccino, this one will have a swirl of whipped cream on top, but it also gets an extra-special addition of caramel corn and salty pretzels dropped atop the dollop. This snack within a coffee basically kills two birds with one stone.
Both Singapore and the Philippines are getting other new seasonal frappes in addition to the Pop'zel. Delish reported that the Roasted Marshmallow S'mores Frappuccino is also coming to the Philippines on April 18. Of course, Americans have already gotten to try a version of the the S'more Frappe the past two summers. In Singapore, frappe fiends will also get to try a new Coconut Strawberry Bliss Frappuccino, which is made with toasted coconut flakes, coconut powder, and strawberry puree.
The Roasted Marshmallow S'mores and the Coconut Strawberry Bliss Frappuccinos both sound like beverages we'd jump at the chance to sip on, but let's face it, neither lives up to munching down a Pop'zel. It even has the best name.
