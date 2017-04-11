Can we stop obsessing over "flat" tummies?! ☀️ By definition, a flat surface is one without raised areas or indentations. So, when I'm sat down, if I let everything go, my belly is fuller, there aren't rolls and the surface is smooth, actually quite flat. When I suck in, which we are always expected to do, I get rolls, my tummy is bumpy and it's the opposite of flat. ☀️ So why exactly are we striving for a flat tummy? Saying we need a flat tummy is just another way of saying "don't be fat". But when I look my fattest, my tummy is flattest. The circumference of my tummy is larger when it's flatter, so the idea that a flat tummy is better because you're skinnier is actually just misinformed. ☀️ Your worth is not dictated by your body, and certainly not by the contours of your abdomen. ☀️ Honey, my gorgeous tummy is flat AND fat! ❤ #happy #fatandfab #fatandsassy #fatandbeautiful #bodypositivity #bodypositive #bopo #bopowarrior #bodyposi #bodiposi #loveyourself #beautyinall #beautyinallsizes #beautyhasnosize #beautyhasnoage #beautyhasnocolor #bigandblunt #effyourbeautystandards #diversity #allbodiesaregoodbodies #nobodyshame #riotsnotdiets #embracetheshake #embracethesquish #pizzasisters4lyfe #nowrongway #everyBODYisbeautiful

A post shared by Kate (@kateshappinessjourney) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:23am PDT