Many of us are just starting to get our first tastes of summer weather, and even just a few days of 60 degrees and sun have us breaking out the tank tops and bottles of rosé. After being bound to sweaters and hot toddies for months, we can’t help jumping in feet first into this warmer weather, and all the cooling refreshments that come with it. Summer is all about fresh salads, ice cold drinks, and above absolutely all else, frozen desserts. Just in time for the transition to summer treats, Insider Picks introduced us to a little machine called the Gourmia Frozen Dessert Maker, and we're SO ready to try it out.
Advertisement
This genius gadget can serve up sorbet, soft-serve sherbet, and other frozen fruit treats. It works like a juicer in that you place frozen fruits in the top slot and press them through with the pusher. In seconds, the machine pushes out a smooth fruity dessert. Pop it in the freezer for about and hour, and it's ready to serve.
The Gourmia GSI180 Automatic Frozen Dessert Maker costs $59.99, so if you're someone who's constantly going out for ice cream and frozen yogurt during the summertime, this baby might be a wise investment. The frozen dessert machine also comes with a recipe book that will explain what fruits to combine in order to make flavors like apple pie, tropical banana pineapple, and peach cobbler. Just when we thought the warm weather couldn't get any sweeter.
Advertisement