Honey. Pumpkin. Cupcake. These are all pretty common pet names couples use, and also all delicious foods.
While not all nicknames commonly used by couples relate to food — there's sweetheart, darling, baby, and princess — there does seem to be a trend for people in relationships to call their significant others by their favorite snack foods.
But when one Twitter user pointed this out recently, things got a little out of hand.
Bela, who goes by @djbbgar on Twitter, posted a screenshot of a tweet she thought was funny. The tweet said, "I'm going to start calling girls my favorite snacks, you fuckin cute ass bruschetta w cherry tomatoes."
Advertisement
Bela showed the tweet to her boyfriend, who clearly also thought it was hilarious. He's taken to using the same strategy when they talk.
"Showed my boyfriend this tweet and now," Bela tweeted along with two screenshots of her conversations with her boyfriend.
"How are you smoked salmon," he wrote in one text conversation. "You so delicious."
"Ok qt fucking guacamole and chips," he wrote in another.
When she asked if he could bring her some food, he wrote, "it's gonna be a while my queen. my universe. my bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich on whole grain wit mayo."
And people have flipped out over it. Her tweet has more than 67,000 retweets as of writing and plenty of people have commented with the pet names they'll now be using with their own significant others.
For what it's worth, we think it's brilliant. "My bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich on whole grain with mayo" is so much better (and more specific) than "cupcake." This is clearly true love.
Related Video:
Advertisement