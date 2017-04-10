Story from Wellness

This Woman Broke Up With A Guy Using A Hilarious Spotify Playlist

Kasandra Brabaw
When 19-year-old Kirsten Titus just wasn't feeling it with the guy she'd been on a few dates with, she got creative about calling it off.
Titus complied the perfect list of breakup songs via a Spotify playlist to tell 20-year-old Wyatt Hall that she was interested in someone else and thought that they should just be friends, BuzzFeed reports.
She meant for the playlist to be private. But Titus shares a Spotify account with her younger sister, who found the list and decided to make it much more public.
Erika, 14, posted her sister's secret breakup playlist to Twitter. (Hint: You don't have to listen to each song to get the message — just take a scan of the song titles.)
Advertisement
And it blew up. As of writing, the playlist has been retweeted nearly 7,000 times.
Her playlist reads:
Do You (Miguel)
Still (Emile Ford & The Checkmates)
Want To (Sugarland)
Kiss Me (Ed Sheeran)
Because (Evan Rachel Wood, Jim Sturgess, and Joe Anderson)
I Am (James Arthur)
Kinda Lovin (Trey Songz)
Someone Else (LANY)
But (K. Cero)
We Can Still Be Friends (Anthony Watson)
"I think the both of us we were starting to feel we were better as friends," Titus told BuzzFeed. "I thought if I was going to end things with him I wanted to do it in a creative way."
One person loved her creativity so much, they made their own playlist for someone whom we assume is a significant other. (And, tbh, your one true love should always be willing to make you tacos.)
And another decided to make Hall a different playlist, letting him know there are still plenty of people willing to date him.
Others think sending a playlist was a cruel way to break up with someone.
And some people just really want everyone following the tweet thread to listen to Someone Else by LANY.
Luckily, if you're worried that Titus broke Hall's heart, you can rest assured that he is completely fine. They had only been out a few times and weren't in a serious relationship.
"I thought it was kind of funny, honestly," he told BuzzFeed. So, yes, he's happy to keep being Titus's friend.
Related Video:
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series