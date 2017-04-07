This Artist's Teeny Tiny Cakes Are The Cutest Things On Instagram

There’s no question that cake is the very best part of any great event. At weddings and birthday parties, the cake is the centerpiece, the highlight, the thing everyone looks forward to most. Unfortunately, once the party’s over, you’re usually left with nothing to remember your precious cake by because the whole thing’s been eaten. With help from an artist named Rachel Dyke, however, that doesn’t have to be the case.
Rachel Dyke used to work as a freelance cake decorator for Charm City Cakes Los Angeles — you know, the shop owned by Duff Goldman of Food Network’s Ace of Cakes? But Delish let us know that Dyke now has her own business as a fake baker. By that, we mean that she makes fake cakes that are just meant to be adorable keepsakes. Technically, Rachel refers to herself miniaturist, and according to an Instagram post, she makes small versions of cakes out of polymer clay.
Advertisement
Send this artist a photo of the cake you want to remember forever, and she'll recreate it with an impressive level of detail. Some of her Instagram posts feature side-by-side comparisons of the actual cake and the tiny cake copy, and it's pretty hard to believe how similar they look. Rachel also makes mini versions of different cake trends. You can even see her meticulous process in videos she posts on Instagram. Here are just a few that we're currently obsessing over.
Honestly, you'd think we'd be disappointed that these cakes aren't edible, but we actually think it's for the best because they're way too adorable to eat.
Advertisement