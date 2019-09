Waiting for the next season of Game of Thrones feels like watching ice melt — literally. That's an actual thing they did when revealing the season seven premiere date . But now that we know when to cancel all our plans (July 16th), we're busy devouring every possible clue and sneak peak that HBO throws our way. The latest amounts to a total of maybe three seconds, chopped up and sprinkled into a larger ad for HBO filled with all of the network's biggest stars.