Aria's outfit, next to Sansa's dark cape and thick stole (not to mention Bran's own costume, which mimics that of his older brother), leaves no doubt in our mind that House Stark is going to band together and reclaim everything they've lost. Or at least, they'll try. It's heartbreaking, really. We were introduced to these characters as the children of House Stark's great leaders, but now they're the only ones left to avenge the family name.