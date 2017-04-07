Asthma sufferers, a heads up: More than 593,000 albuterol inhalers have been recalled due to a problem with the medicine delivery system, Reuters reports.
UK pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline voluntarily recalled the inhalers after multiple customers complained about a bulge in the outer wrapper, which indicates a leak in the propellant that moves the medication out of the inhaler and into a patient's airway.
The leak affects how much medication these inhalers push out per dose, meaning that people with asthma and other respiratory issues might not be getting the treatment they need.
The company says affected inhalers don't actually pose a danger to patients, Reuters reports, so there's no need to return them. Still, if you've noticed that your inhaler isn't relieving your asthma or other respiratory symptoms, it might be good to check in with your doctor.
The affected inhalers are from lot numbers 6ZP0003, 6ZP9944 and 6ZP9848, and have been recalled from hospitals, pharmacies, retailers, and wholesalers.
"We continue to investigate the issue in order to identify the root cause and implement appropriate corrective and preventative actions," GSK spokesperson Juan Carlos Molina told CNN.
Advertisement