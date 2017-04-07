Disney World Has A New Boutique Fit For A Princess

Of course, princess-inspired dresses are the main draw, but shoppers won't find exact replicas of Belle's yellow dress or Cinderella's ball gown. Instead, there are pieces that take bits and bobs from those iconic looks and incorporate them into more modern looks. So you'll find fit-and-flare dresses printed with a mad tea party print or a vibrant frock that features the flora that Alice encounters during her adventures in Wonderland. There are accessories to complete every look, too. White Rabbit purses (complete with cottontails) hang beside Minnie Mouse-inspired white gloves — bedecked with polka-dot bows — and earrings featuring white pearls and poisoned fruit. It's all very enchanting and the store guarantees that nothing will turn into a pumpkin come midnight.