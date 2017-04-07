Disney World Has A New Boutique Fit For A Princess

Princesses at heart have a myriad of options for getting dressed — and not all of them involve enchanted garderobes. There are Disney Princess-inspired bathing suits, chokers, and more. But Disney itself is giving people a chance to get in on cartoon couture in a whole new way. According to PopSugar, visitors to Walt Disney World can stop in at a brand-new boutique that specializes in Disneybounding, which is when ardent Disney fans create unique spins on classic Disney characters' looks (think of it as cosplay lite). The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane, tucked inside Disney Springs, is offering up clothing and accessories inspired by characters and the parks' famed attractions.
"We designed The Dress Shop collection for guests who want to emulate their favorite Disney characters or theme park attractions in a fun, retro way," merchandiser Donna Sorrow told the Disney Parks Blog. "These items aren’t costumes, rather the collection contains perfect outfits for guests who have a passion for Disney style."
Of course, princess-inspired dresses are the main draw, but shoppers won't find exact replicas of Belle's yellow dress or Cinderella's ball gown. Instead, there are pieces that take bits and bobs from those iconic looks and incorporate them into more modern looks. So you'll find fit-and-flare dresses printed with a mad tea party print or a vibrant frock that features the flora that Alice encounters during her adventures in Wonderland. There are accessories to complete every look, too. White Rabbit purses (complete with cottontails) hang beside Minnie Mouse-inspired white gloves — bedecked with polka-dot bows — and earrings featuring white pearls and poisoned fruit. It's all very enchanting and the store guarantees that nothing will turn into a pumpkin come midnight.
There are even options for people not interested in princesses. The Dress Shop has a slew of outfits and extras that borrow from imagery taken from The Enchanted Tiki Room, The Haunted Mansion, It's A Small World, and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
Inside the Magic, an unofficial Disney blog, reports that most dresses range from $100 to $160. And while it's a strictly brick-and-mortar shop for the time being, select pieces will be online in the future. And in case you're on the West Coast, select pieces from the store will be available at Vault 28 at Anaheim's Downtown Disney.
The site also has a virtual tour of the bibbidi bobbidi boutique. Check it out in the video, below.
